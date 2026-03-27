Keep On Walking: Red Hands Shares Their Sound and Story

“May the favor of the Lord rest on us… establish the work of our hands.”

That scripture from Psalm 90:17 doesn’t just inspire—it defines the sound and the mission behind Red Hands.

The Ohio-based band brings together gospel, soul, R&B, and funk in a way that feels both classic and fresh. Six musicians make up the group, including Khirye Tyler, Nate Lewis, Meech Beasley, Al Parker, Jonathan Fields, and Gonelcha Askew. Each member adds their own flavor, creating a sound rooted in faith and built on excellence.

Influences run deep. Think the smooth groove of Frankie Beverly & Maze, the energy of Earth, Wind & Fire, and the creativity of Prince, all blended with the gospel impact of Tye Tribbett and Kirk Franklin. That mix shows up in every note.

Red Hands Officially Formed in 2016, but the Vision Started Earlier

Khirye Tyler shared that the moment came during a road trip to Michigan. While traveling to perform with another artist, a conversation sparked something bigger. Instead of only pouring into other people’s dreams, the group decided to invest in what God placed in them.

That decision changed everything.

Red Hands began building their own lane, one rooted in purpose and authenticity. Over time, that commitment opened doors to major opportunities, including performing alongside top-tier artists and experiencing high-level production on major tours.

Those moments didn’t distract them—they sharpened them.

Red Hands Returns With New Music

Their latest single, “Walking,” speaks directly to anyone feeling stuck. The song reminds listeners that hard seasons don’t last forever. Growth takes movement. Faith requires action. And sometimes, the only next step is to keep going.

“Walking” feels personal because it is. The message comes from real life. It carries encouragement, honesty, and a push to trust God through every season.

You can find Red Hands music on all digital platforms, and you can connect with them on social media at @RedHandsBand.

Their sound continues to grow. Their message stays clear. And their mission remains the same—glorify God through every note.

Listen to the Entire Interview Below

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!