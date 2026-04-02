Thousand Dollar Blessing

Could you use an extra $1000?

You could win a $1,000 blessing with this nationwide contest! listen for the winning keyword weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm from April 6 through May 8 for the keyword to win for the keyword to win.

HOW TO PLAY



Listen for your chance to win $1,000! Download the Detroit Praise Network app and listen for the winning keyword weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm

Once you hear the keyword, enter it into the Detroit Praise Network app , online at detroitpraisenetwork.com or by texting to 45911 by :25 past the hour. If your name is chosen as a winner in our company-wide contest, you'll get hooked up with $1,000!

Download the Detroit Praise Network app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.