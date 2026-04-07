Marvin Sapp Says “I Do” — A New Season Begins

Bishop Marvin Sapp opened his heart again. Now, he’s walking in love once more.

We shared the beautiful moment back in February. He announced his engagement to Dr. La’Boris Cole. It felt personal. It felt full circle. Anyone who has followed his journey knows this wasn’t just news. This was healing in real time.

Love found him again. Purpose met him there too.

SEE: Bishop Marvin Sapp Says Yes to Love Again

Their story didn’t start with romance. It started with friendship. A foundation built on trust. A connection that grew steady and strong. That kind of love hits different. It feels intentional. It feels like God wrote it.

Then came the “yes.” At the time, the couple didn’t reveal when they would say “I do.” They simply let the moment breathe. They let the joy settle in.

Now, we know why.

According to Essence, the wait wasn’t long at all.

Bishop Sapp is officially married.

He and Dr. Cole tied the knot on March 20. The ceremony took place at The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, Texas. Spring had just arrived. A new season in more ways than one.

Their Love Story Turned the Page Beautifully

The celebration carried unforgettable moments. Dr. Cole made a grand entrance by helicopter. The day reflected joy. The room felt filled with purpose and promise.

The couple shared their wedding photos exclusively with Essence. They also opened up about choosing their wedding date before the engagement even happened. That detail alone speaks volumes.

Everything about this union feels aligned.

Bishop Sapp now steps into marriage again with gratitude. With peace. With a heart that has known both loss and restoration.

This isn’t just a wedding story.

It’s a testimony.

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

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