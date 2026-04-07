Take Control of Your Credit Trends, Not Just Your Score

It’s Take Control Tuesday, and Mansa Musa is breaking down a new credit scoring model you need to know: FICO 10T.

Lenders are starting to adopt it. And while the basics of credit stay the same, how your behavior is measured is shifting.

Let’s start with what hasn’t changed.

Pay your bills on time. Keep balances low compared to your limits. Avoid taking on more debt than you can handle. Those fundamentals still matter.

Here’s What’s New

Older credit models looked at your credit like a snapshot. What does your credit look like right now FICO 10T looks at the bigger picture. It tracks your behavior over time. Think of it like a short movie instead of a single photo.

A Few Key Highlights

Trends now matter more than ever. Lenders can see if your balances are rising, flat, or going down month after month. Rising balances can hurt you That signals growing reliance on credit. Declining balances help you That shows progress and improving financial stability.

What You Can Do Right Now

You don’t need a complicated strategy. You need consistency.

Pay a little more than your balance

If you carry a balance, go beyond the minimum—or even the statement balance. Even a small extra payment helps create a downward trend.

Focus on direction, not perfection

It’s not about huge payments. It’s about showing steady progress over time.

Keep good habits in place

If you already pay your balance in full each month, stay consistent. That still shows strong credit management.

The Takeaway

Credit scoring is evolving. It’s no longer just about where you stand today.

It’s about where you’re heading. So instead of asking, “What’s my score this month? Ask, “Is my behavior moving in the right direction?”

Check your balances. Watch your trends. Make small adjustments that move you forward. That’s how you stay ahead of the changes.

Listen to our Conversation Below

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi