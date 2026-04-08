A Simple “Yes” Can Save a Life—Why This Month Matters

Every time I talk with Remonia Chapman, something shifts. My heart feels it.

She’s the Director of Public Education and Community Relations for Gift of Life/MOTTEP. She’s also someone who carries this message with passion and purpose.

April is National Donate Life Month. It’s a time to honor donors, celebrate lives saved and a moment to remember that every name on a waiting list represents a real person. A real family. A real story.

This year, the City of Detroit made it official. Mayor Mary Sheffield issued a proclamation recognizing the month and the mission behind it. That matters. It shows commitment. It shows leadership.

As a matter of fact, there are more than 2,700 people in Michigan are waiting for a lifesaving organ right now. Across the country, that number climbs past 100,000. That’s not just data. That’s urgency.

From Awareness to Action: The Power of Organ Donation

Remonia didn’t hesitate to point out the reality. Thirteen people die every single day waiting for a transplant that never comes. That’s the part that stays with you.

At the same time, there is hope. One organ donor can save up to eight lives. One tissue donor can help heal more than 100 others. That’s impact. That’s legacy.

We also talked about the need in multicultural communities. Sixty percent of those waiting for transplants come from these communities. Many are affected by conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

Even with that need, donor registration rates have historically been lower. The good news? That’s changing. In Michigan, multicultural representation on the donor registry has grown significantly in recent years.

Progress is happening. Still, There’s More to Do

Signing up is simple. You can register at the Secretary of State when you update your ID. You can also go online and make that decision in minutes. Look for the heart on your license. That small symbol carries big meaning.

I told Remonia I signed up years ago. I’m proud of that heart. She smiled and said that’s exactly the point. This is something to be proud of.

Because at the end of the day, this is about making a decision now that could change everything for someone else later. And honestly, that might be one of the most powerful things we can do.

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About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

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