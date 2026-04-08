Why Canton Jones Says “You Didn’t Fail… You Finished”

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Singers Isaac Carree, Canton Jones, and Da T.R.U.T.H. perform onstage during the BET Celebration of Gospel 2013 at Orpheum Theatre on March 16, 2013, in Los Angeles, California.

I caught up with Canton Jones, and from the first moment, the energy felt real. Honest. Grounded.

He laughed when I mentioned connecting with his wife, Ramona. “That’s my boss,” he said. “My world.” You could hear the love and respect immediately.

Canton Jones is a Grammy-nominated artist. He’s a pastor, entrepreneur, songwriter, and producer. He’s also a husband and father of four. Every role matters to him. Every assignment carries weight.

Before we even got to the new music, we talked about influence. He lit up speaking about Emcee N.I.C.E.. He called him ahead of the game. A mentor. Someone helping him navigate new spaces like AI and music publishing.

Then the conversation shifted to longevity. Canton has been doing this for years. Not just music, but ministry and business too. He told me it all starts with hearing God clearly. Obedience comes first. Ambition follows.

Balance is Where the Real Work Happens

He doesn’t sugarcoat it. “Family is primary,” he said. “I never want to be a public success and a private failure.” That line lands. It’s shaped how he moves now. His wife helps keep everything aligned. His focus stays rooted at home.

That mindset shows up all over his new single, “Praise on Go.”

This record feels different. It’s personal. It comes from loss, reflection, and a shift in perspective. Both of his parents are now in heaven. He could have stayed in grief. Instead, he chose gratitude.

He started thanking God for the time he did have. Thanking Him for being kept. For being preserved. For family still standing strong.

The Heart Behind the Song

“It’s a season I never want to leave,” he said. “A season of gratefulness.”

He also opened up about a major transition in ministry. After leading a church, God told him to give it away. Not step back. Not pause. Give it completely to his brother. That kind of obedience isn’t easy. For a while, he wrestled with it. Wondered if he failed. Questioned the decision. Then clarity came. “God told me, you didn’t fail… you finished.”

That changed everything.

Now, he’s moving forward with purpose. Ministry looks different. The fire is still there. Maybe stronger than ever. “Praise on Go” isn’t just a song. It’s a lifestyle. And Canton Jones is walking it out—grateful every step of the way.

Listen to our Conversation Below

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi