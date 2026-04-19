From “Go Through” to Saturday Night, Sunday Morning: The Morton Family Shines

The Morton family is having a major moment in music.

Bishop Paul S. Morton and PJ Morton are each stepping into a new season with fresh releases that honor faith, family, and creative freedom.

Bishop Morton recently released his new single, “Go Through,” through Tehillah Music Group. The song carries a message many people need right now. It reminds listeners that trials can lead to triumph.

That message becomes even more meaningful because it is a family affair. PJ Morton wrote the song and joins the track alongside his sister, Jasmine Morton Robinson. Together, the three voices create a warm and uplifting anthem rooted in perseverance.

Classic gospel energy fills the record. Bishop Morton brings the strength and wisdom that have defined his ministry for decades. PJ adds soul and musical depth. Jasmine offers grace and balance. The result feels timeless.

PJ Morton Announces Bold New Double Album “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning”

On June 19, PJ will release Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, a double album split into two distinct sides. Saturday Night explores R&B. Sunday Morning embraces gospel. Each half features nine new songs.

PJ says he spent years feeling pushed to choose between two worlds. Gospel shaped his spirit. R&B spoke to another side of him. From preacher’s kid to one of the busiest and most versatile men in music, he has collaborated with major artists across genres while balancing life as a longtime member of Maroon 5. This project rejects the idea that he has to be only one thing. For the first time, he fully captures the complete range of his artistry, identity, and inspirations in one body of work.

That honesty makes the album one of his most personal statements yet. He wrote and produced the project at Studio In The Country in Louisiana, blending themes of love, identity, faith, and freedom.

Fans can already hear the vision through the first singles, “Mutual” and “Mercy.”

Together, these releases show the beauty of a family legacy still growing. Bishop Morton continues to inspire through ministry and song. PJ keeps breaking barriers with fearless creativity. Jasmine adds another powerful voice to the story.

This is more than a family headline. It is a reminder that legacy can honor the past while creating something brand new.

Saturday Night, Sunday Morning Arrives June 19th

See PJ Morton in Detroit, July 29, 2026, at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. Details here.

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

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