Kierra Sheard’s Testimony: Faith, Loss, and Finding Her Voice

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 16: Kierra Sheard-Kelly attends the 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on July 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

I’ve watched Kierra Sheard grow from a gifted Detroit kid into a powerhouse voice in gospel music. Now she’s telling her story in a way we’ve never heard before.

Uncensored on TV One put the spotlight on Kierra’s journey. The conversation flows with honesty and depth, guided by gospel legend Kirk Franklin.

She takes us back to the beginning. A young girl discovering her gift while being raised in one of gospel’s most celebrated families. Her mother, Karen Clark Sheard, recognized it early. The world did too. Still, that spotlight came with pressure. Kierra opens up about what it took to step out of the Clark legacy and truly find her own voice.

She doesn’t hold back on the hard moments either. A painful Broadway audition left her body-shamed and questioning her worth. Her father’s words helped shift her perspective. That moment didn’t break her. It built her.

Faith. Pressure. Purpose. Kierra Sheard Gets Real About It All On Uncensored

Her music has always carried something deeper. Kierra recalls a fan overseas who didn’t share her faith but still felt something powerful in her voice. That moment confirmed her purpose goes beyond borders and beliefs.

She also shares one of the most emotional chapters of her life. Watching her mother fight through a near-death health crisis shook her faith in a real way. It also strengthened it. Kierra talks about fear, prayer, and the kind of trust in God that only comes through experience.

Then comes a story many didn’t know. She opens up about a miscarriage that turned life-threatening while she was on the road. The loss was real. The danger was greater than she realized. Through it all, she held onto faith and came out declaring she didn’t lose herself.

Kierra also speaks on the future of gospel music. She celebrates voices like Jekalyn Carr and Jonathan McReynolds while honoring the foundation built by artists like Kirk Franklin. Growth matters. Evolution matters. The soul of gospel must remain. This episode hits different. It’s not just a story. It’s a testimony.

Watch Kierra Sheard on Uncensored now On Demand, on the TV One app, or on your DVR.

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

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