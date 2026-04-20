Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts Shares Update After Serious Neck Injury

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Sarah Jakes Roberts speaks onstage during a Celebration of Gospel Live, sponsored by Nissan, at the BETX main stage during the 2017 BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center.

Credit: Jubileecast

Prayers are rising for Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts after a terrifying accident could have changed everything. What started as a normal family moment quickly turned into a life‑altering scare.

The update came during a recent church service. Her husband, Pastor Touré Roberts, shared that Sarah had been hurt while jumping on a trampoline with their daughter. Nothing about the moment felt unusual at first.

Then everything shifted. One wrong landing caused Sarah to come down hard on her neck. The impact injured her spinal cord and immediately raised serious concern.

Later, Sarah spoke directly to her supporters and didn’t minimize what happened. Doctors told her paralysis was a real possibility. Injuries like this don’t come with warning, and outcomes are often permanent.

Thankfully, that was not the case here. She confirmed she is not paralyzed. Medical teams moved quickly to assess the damage and stabilize her condition.

Many are calling the outcome nothing short of grace. Skillful care played a critical role. Faith did too. Still, healing will require time and patience.

Doctors have instructed Sarah to remain on strict bed rest for four to six weeks. That means slowing everything down. Ministry plans, travel, and public appearances are now on hold.

People close to her are offering a clear reminder. Rest isn’t failure. Sometimes it’s obedience. Restoration often begins with stillness.

A Close Call and a Living Testimony for Sarah Jakes Roberts

The accident has also reopened conversations about trampoline safety. Medical professionals have warned for years about the risk of neck and spinal injuries. Sarah’s story shows how fast serious trauma can happen, even during innocent fun.

As the daughter of Bishop T.D. Jakes, Sarah has built a powerful ministry of her own. She is known for honesty, healing conversations, and faith forged in pressure.

Those messages feel especially personal right now. Her real‑time journey mirrors what she’s encouraged others through for years.

Support has flooded social media since the news broke. Church members, fellow leaders, and followers are sending prayers and encouragement. Gratitude and relief echo through comments and posts.

For many believers, this moment feels familiar in a spiritual way. Purpose doesn’t disappear in pain. Grace often shows up when strength feels limited.

Sarah is stepping back publicly to focus fully on recovery. The community around her remains strong.

Faith for complete healing continues. Many believe this season will become part of a testimony still unfolding.

Woman Evolve Podcast w/Sarah Jakes Roberts

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

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