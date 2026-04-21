John P. Kee Delivers Chapter 3 Of His Rance Allen Tribute Series

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 15: Singer Rance Allen performs onstage during BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 at Orpheum Theatre on March 15, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

John P. Kee is continuing a heartfelt mission to celebrate one of gospel music’s greatest voices.

The legendary singer, songwriter, and producer has released Tribute to a Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter 3, the third installment in his four-part digital album series honoring Rance Allen.

Released through Kee Music Group and Tyscot Records, the seven-track project pays tribute to the man Kee called his spiritual father and musical mentor. Rance Allen passed away in 2020 after helping shape contemporary gospel music for more than five decades.

This chapter brings Allen’s music to life again with fresh energy, soulful vocals, and deep respect for the originals.

The set opens strong with Jason Nelson taking on “I’m Gonna Make It After All.” His smooth tenor glides over the mid-tempo groove and gives the classic a brand-new feel.

John P. Kee Keeps Rance Allen’s legacy Alive With Chapter 3 Of His Tribute Series

Philadelphia’s Antonio McLendon joins Kee on “You Never Changed.” Their voices trade passion and power, turning the duet into a standout moment.

Kee also reconnects with longtime protégé Zacardi Cortez for a fresh version of “I Belong to You.” The song remains one of the Rance Allen Group’s most beloved crossover hits, and the new take brings timeless soul into today’s sound.

Quartet favorite Paul Porter returns for “You That I Trust,” this time joined by Shawn Bigby. Their vocal chemistry creates a thrilling back-and-forth performance.

Teddy Campbell steps in on “I Got to Be Myself,” adding throwback flavor and strong vocals. Later, soul singer Jac Ross delivers “Always,” a new song Kee wrote in honor of Bishop Allen. The track carries warmth, gratitude, and classic soul emotion.

The younger generation gets a spotlight too. Detroit's own Shelby 5 brings fresh energy to “A Lil Louder (Clap Your Hands),” giving the fan favorite a youthful spark.

Listeners are clearly connecting with the project. Chapter 3 has already earned more than 200,000 digital streams and continues to grow.

John P. Kee isn’t just revisiting great songs. He’s preserving a legacy and introducing Rance Allen’s music to a new generation.

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

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