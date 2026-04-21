Take Control Tuesday: When Holding On Costs More

There is certainly no shortage of streaming video subscription services nowadays, and few people have ALL of them, so fill the gaps in someone’s streaming library with a new subscription.

We’ve all been there. You spend money on something and keep spending because you’ve already invested too much to walk away. That was the focus of this week’s Take Control Tuesday with financial coach Mansa Musa.

He broke down the “sunk cost fallacy.” That’s when people keep putting money into something simply because they already spent money on it. Even when it no longer makes sense.

I shared my own story about an old car I tried to save for dear life. Repair after repair drained my wallet. In the end, the vehicle had to be junked anyway. Mansa said that example is more common than many people realize.

Getty Royalty Free Old catalytic converter.

The real trap is emotional thinking. Many people tell themselves, “If I stop now, I lose what I already put in.” Yet the truth is that money is already gone. Continuing to spend may only create a bigger loss.

Mansa said this happens everywhere. It can show up in unused subscriptions. It can happen with items sitting in closets. Some people stay locked into debt strategies that no longer work. Others keep paying for memberships they never use.

So How Do You Avoid It?

He says stop asking, “How much have I already put in?” That question keeps your attention locked on money that is already gone. Instead ask, “If I were starting today, would I make this same decision again?” That approach helps you look at the situation with fresh eyes and clearer judgment.

That simple question can change everything. It shifts your focus from past mistakes to present wisdom. It also helps remove emotion from the decision and replaces guilt with strategy. Rather than reacting to what already happened, you begin responding to what makes the most sense right now.

Mansa also shared an important reminder. You cannot recover yesterday’s money. You cannot undo the purchase, the repair bill, or the time already spent. What you can do is make a smarter decision today. That’s how you improve the future and protect yourself from deeper losses.

Sometimes taking control means letting go. Sometimes wisdom means knowing when to stop spending, stop forcing, and start fresh. Walking away is not always a failure. In many cases, it is the first step toward a better financial move.

Listen To Our Conversation Below

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

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