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Kirk Franklin Honored with Hall of Fame Award

Kirk Franklin is adding another achievement to the list. The GRAMMY Award-winning gospel icon has earned a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The gospel singer is one of the most…

Randi Moultrie

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Kirk Franklin is adding another achievement to the list. The GRAMMY Award-winning gospel icon has earned a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The gospel singer is one of the most streamed artists in the history of digital performance royalties.

"Kirk Franklin's music has inspired generations, and his voice continues to elevate spiritual music around the world," said Michael Huppe, President & CEO of SoundExchange. "We're honored to recognize Kirk with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award and to celebrate a trailblazing career that has expanded the reach and influence of inspirational music across music and culture."

SoundExchange is the largest global neighboring rights organization in the world. The company helps identify how creators in the music industry earn money. Other artists to earn the Hall of Fame Award include: Mariah Carey, Billy Joel, Usher, and more!

The gospel singer expressed his gratitude for the achievement. “I’m humbled to be included in the Hall of Fame, and I share this moment with everyone who’s supported gospel music and kept the message moving forward," said Franklin in a statement. "Thank you to SoundExchange for the work you do every day to advocate for artists and make sure creators are paid for their music.”

Congratulations to Kirk Franklin!

Kirk Franklin
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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