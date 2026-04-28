Take Control of Credit Card Balances During Tough Times

It’s Take Control Tuesday, and this week Mansa Musa joined me to talk about something many families are facing right now. Credit card balances are growing because everyday life has become more expensive.

Mansa made one thing clear from the start. Carrying credit card debt is not a character flaw. It is often the result of an economic squeeze. Prices rise. Paychecks stay the same. People do what they need to do to get through.

So what should you do if you cannot pay your balance in full each month? Mansa says the goal is simple. Contain the damage and stay in control.

How to Manage Credit Card Debt Right Now

The first step is to stop adding to the balance if possible. You cannot pay debt down while continuing to pile more on top. Pausing card use, even temporarily, can help create breathing room.

Next, protect your payment history. Missing payments can lead to fees, higher interest rates, and credit score damage. Mansa says making at least the minimum payment every month is your foundation.

If you can pay more than the minimum, do it. Even an extra ten or twenty dollars can begin moving the balance in the right direction. Small progress still counts.

For people with multiple cards, focus matters. Many spread money across every balance and feel stuck. Instead, choose one card to attack first. That may be the card with the highest interest rate or the smallest balance. Continue minimum payments on the others, then put extra money toward your target card. Once it is paid off, roll that payment into the next balance.

Take Control of Debt Without Losing Hope

Mansa also reminded listeners to watch credit utilization. That is how much of your available credit you are using, and it impacts your score. If one card is maxed out, bringing that balance down can help your credit profile.

He also says to track the trend. Balances do not have to drop fast, but they should move down steadily over time.

Most importantly, use your disposable income with intention. After bills and minimum payments are covered, direct what is left toward your plan. Stay steady. Stay focused. Keep moving forward.

Listen to our Conversation Below

Take Control of Credit Card Balances During Tough Times

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

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