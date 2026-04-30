Clarity Is the New Currency: Touré Roberts’ Knowing

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 16: Pastor Touré Roberts speaks on stage during the Woman Evolve 2023 day 3 at Globe Life Field on September 16, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Touré Roberts believes many people are drowning in noise.

Opinions move fast. Pressure feels constant. Uncertainty can leave people stuck and second-guessing every next step. His new book, Knowing: The Journey to Certainty in an Uncertain World, is designed to help readers break that cycle.

Available now from Zondervan, Knowing explores how clarity can become one of the most valuable tools in life and leadership.

Roberts writes that knowing is the ability to make clear decisions during uncertain moments. When developed, he says it creates peace, confidence, and the inner stability needed to keep moving forward.

That message comes from experience.

As a bestselling author, entrepreneur, investor, producer, and co-senior pastor of The Potter's House of Dallas, Roberts has spent years guiding leaders, creatives, and families through seasons of transition. In this book, he blends personal insight, leadership wisdom, and practical tools to help readers sharpen discernment and trust their direction.

The Timing Feels Especially Meaningful

Recently, Roberts shared that while on his book tour, his wife, Sarah Jakes Roberts, suffered a serious accident. He described the emotional tension of gratitude for her survival while facing a difficult recovery road ahead.

He also admitted he questioned whether to continue the tour and leadership conference. With Sarah’s encouragement and support from loved ones, he stayed on mission. Roberts later shared that grief and gratitude existed side by side, but he eventually found joy again through faith, family, and perspective.

That Honesty Mirrors the Heart of Knowing

The book challenges readers to move beyond fear disguised as wisdom. It asks parents to guide children without projecting anxiety. It reminds leaders that clarity—not endless information—can be the real advantage in uncertain times.

Readers also receive bonus tools with purchase, including The 90-Day Clarity Guide and Knowing Guide for Entrepreneurs.

Roberts is also the founder of One Church LA and leader of Eight Eighteen Investments, where he focuses on ventures built for impact. Through his podcast, THE CALLED, he continues helping people pursue purpose with confidence.

Knowing is now available wherever books are sold.

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

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