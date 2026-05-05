Take Control of Cash Flow in Tough Times

It’s Take Control Tuesday, and this week Mansa Musa joined me after I noticed something we’re all feeling. Gas prices climbing fast. Everyday expenses rising even faster.

He says many people had solid budgets not long ago. Then costs jumped. Income stayed the same. Now some households are dealing with negative cash flow. That simply means more money is going out than coming in each month.

Mansa made this clear. This is not a discipline problem. This is a math problem. Until the numbers change, nothing else works.

So what’s the goal? Get back to zero. Stability comes first. Progress comes later.

Highlights From our Conversation:

Protect the essentials first. Focus on housing, utilities, food, transportation, and healthcare. If those fall behind, everything else becomes harder to manage.

Stop trying to pay everything at once. Spreading money across every bill can leave you behind on all of them. Prioritize what must be paid and manage what cannot.

Cut fast, but keep it temporary. Pause subscriptions and non-essentials to create breathing room. This is about stabilizing, not punishing yourself.

Increase your income where you can. Extra hours, side work, or selling unused items can help close the gap. Think of it as a short-term bridge.

Call your creditors early. Do not wait until you fall behind. Ask about lower payments or hardship options. You often have more flexibility before things get worse.

Shift your mindset. You are not in payoff mode right now. You are in stabilization mode. Stay current where possible and avoid extra fees.

Know your number. Identify how much you are short each month. You cannot fix what you do not measure.

Mansa's Strong Reminder

You do not solve negative cash flow by trying harder. You solve it by changing the structure. Find the gap. Take one step to close it. Once you get back to zero, you can start moving forward again.

Listen to our Conversation Below

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

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