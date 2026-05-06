From Healing to Hope: Tasha Page Lockhart’s New Season

Tasha Page Lockhart opens up about healing, faith, and her powerful new single “He’s On The Way.”

There are some conversations that feel like home. This was one of them.

I had the chance to catch up with Tasha Page Lockhart, and it felt like no time had passed. We’ve shared years of life and real moments. So, hearing her voice again brought pure joy. So much has changed since we last talked. Marriage. Growth. Healing. And a renewed sense of purpose.

Tasha first captured hearts when she won Sunday Best. That moment launched a powerful music journey. Her debut album Here Right Now made noise on the charts and introduced a voice that carries both strength and vulnerability.

Yet this season feels different. It feels deeper.

“He’s On The Way” and So Is Her Next Chapter

She’s now partnered with Tyscot Records through her own imprint, Gift Box Music. That move opened the door for her first solo release in six years. The single is called “He’s On The Way.” And it’s already connecting.

Tasha didn’t rush back into music. She took time to heal. She stepped away to do the inner work. That mattered to her. She wanted to be whole before pouring into others again. That honesty shows up in the music.

“He’s On The Way” isn’t just a song. It’s a declaration. It’s a reminder that even in silence, God is still moving. She talked about seasons where she felt alone. Moments where she questioned what was next. Still, she held on. She trusted that God never left. Now she sings from that place of gratitude.

The response has been powerful. Fans are sharing videos. People are worshipping in their cars. Others are holding onto every lyric like a promise. That kind of connection doesn’t happen by accident. It comes from truth.

Tasha also shared something that really stayed with me. She chose to trust her team when it mattered most. Another song was originally in mind for release. Then the team heard something different. She listened, adjusted and moved with the bigger vision.

That decision paid off. Watching her walk in this new season feels special. It feels earned. And it feels like purpose on full display.

After our conversation aired, Tasha and her husband, Deangelo Loftin, shared beautiful news. They’re expecting their miracle baby this September. A baby girl.

That moment says everything. New music, life and new beginnings. God is still writing her story.

Listen to the Entire Interview Below

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

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