Erica Campbell Takes Center Stage in Lifetime’s Latest Drama

Erica Campbell stars in Lifetime’s Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery.

Erica Campbell is stepping into a powerful new acting role.

The five-time Grammy winner headlines Lifetime’s newest original movie, Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery, premiering Saturday, June 6 at 8/7C.

The faith-based drama dives deep into temptation, betrayal, and the complicated road toward forgiveness.

Campbell stars as Cassie Newton, a successful Christian feminist icon and bestselling author whose carefully built world begins falling apart. A blackmail scheme exposes her secret affair and threatens everything she has worked to protect.

Public pressure quickly grows. Her marriage hangs in the balance. Trust from loyal followers starts slipping away. At the center of it all is a painful question: will Cassie protect her image or finally face the truth?

Faith, Betrayal, and Redemption Collide in New Lifetime Movie

CJ Williams plays Daniel, Cassie’s devoted husband, whose loyalty faces its greatest challenge. Trai Byers stars as Troy Stamps, the man who complicates Cassie’s life even further.

The cast also includes Jasmine Guy as empowerment speaker Anita Pierce. Former NBA champion Matt Barnes makes his movie debut as Detective Wilson.

Lifetime says the film explores faith, morality, integrity, and the consequences that come when private choices become public battles.

Behind the scenes, the project brings together powerhouse producers from Relevé Entertainment and Swirl Films. Executive producers include Dr. Holly Carter, Angela Shin, Keesha Brickhouse, Eric Tomosunas, Ron Robinson, and Errol Sadler.

Patricia Cuffie-Jones directs the film from a script written by Nneka Gerstle.

For Erica Campbell, the role adds another layer to a career already filled with music, ministry, and storytelling. Fans know her voice from gospel radio and church stages. Now audiences will see her tackle a character wrestling with failure, accountability, and grace.

Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery premieres June 6 at 8/7C on Lifetime. Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell starting at 6AM each weekday on the Detroit Praise Network.

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

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