Jonathan Nelson and the Power of Saying ‘Thank You’

Jonathan Nelson is back with new music and a message of gratitude. “When I Think (I Thank”) is full of joy, energy, and heart.

Some conversations feel more like catching up with family than doing an interview. That’s exactly what happened when I got my Jonathan back on the phone.

Jonathan Nelson and I have been doing this for years. Somewhere along the way, he became “my Jonathan,” and I became “my Randi.” That’s just how family talks. So hearing his voice again felt familiar in the best way.

Life has been moving fast for Jonathan lately. His daughter is now in college. His son recently made him a grandfather to a beautiful three-year-old granddaughter. Ministry continues to keep him busy too. For the last seven years, he’s served as Director of Worship and Arts at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church alongside Jamal Harrison Bryant, traveling back and forth between Florida and Atlanta almost every week.

. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Click the Picture for a Throwback Conversation with Jonathan Nelson

Even with all that movement, music never stopped living inside him.

Now he’s entering a brand-new chapter with Tyscot Worship, the worship division of Tyscot Records. The partnership feels meaningful on every level. Jonathan shared that he signed the deal in honor of his late mother, making this season even more personal.

That emotion pours directly into his new single, “When I Think (I Thank).”

“When I Think (I Thank)” Opens a New Chapter for Jonathan Nelson

The song carries the energy people have always loved about Jonathan’s music. It moves, lifts, and pulls you in immediately. At the same time, the message stays simple and powerful: when you think about God’s goodness, gratitude naturally follows.

Jonathan said the inspiration came from both church culture and scripture. Growing up as a preacher’s kid shaped the way he hears worship. He remembered those classic Pentecostal moments where thanksgiving would suddenly erupt in the middle of service. Then he connected it all to the story in Luke 17, where only one healed leper came back to tell Jesus thank you.

That Became the Heartbeat of the Song

He laughed while talking about performing it live because audiences catch on quickly. By the time he reaches the line, “I’m not one of the nine,” the room usually explodes. People immediately understand the assignment. Gratitude changes the atmosphere.

This new season also marks Jonathan’s first full collection of new music since Declarations in 2018. For longtime listeners, that alone feels exciting. His voice has soundtracked worship moments for nearly two decades through songs like "My Name Is Victory" and "I Believe (Island Medley)".

Randi Myles - Detroit Praise Network Stellar Weekend July 2022

Now he’s ready to do it again. And honestly, hearing that joy in his voice felt really good.

Listen to the Entire Interview Below.

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

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