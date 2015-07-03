Marygrove College cuts tuition for part-time students

In a year which has seen a steady rise in college tuition costs throughout Michigan and across the U.S., Marygrove College has decided to reverse the trend for its part-time students by enacting a 16.5 percent cut in their tuition.

Outgoing Marygrove President David Fike said the decision to cut the part-time tuition rate was driven by a desire to do all that Marygrove can to assure that college remains accessible to part-time students, even with the financial pressures colleges are facing these days. He said the decrease in part-time tuition will affect nearly 300 students, about 30 percent of Marygrove’s student body.

“Part-time students these days are often struggling to afford college by balancing work and their classes,” said Fike. “In addition, because they are part-time they often do not qualify for certain types of financial aid and scholarships that are available to full-time students. We want to reassure part-time students interested in obtaining a bachelor’s degree that a quality education is affordable and we are here to help them achieve their education goal.”

As a result of the reduction in tuition, part-time students during the upcoming fall semester will be paying $590 per credit hour at Marygrove, compared to $707 per credit hour in the recent spring semester, a reduction of 16.5 percent. For full-time students who take more than 18 hours in a semester, the cost for the additional credit hours above 18 has been cut even further to $500 per credit, a reduction of 29.3 percent. Fike said this cut will affect about 12 students per semester.

Fike said Marygrove will increase tuition for full-time students by 2.8 percent in the fall. He said Marygrove has generous financial aid packages for full-time students and, for example, that for those students with a 3.0 grade point average (a “B average”) or greater and demonstrated financial need the college’s financial aid packages cover between 90 and 100 percent of tuition without the need for any student loans. He said 95 percent of Marygrove’s full-time students receive financial aid of some form.

“The goal for Marygrove is to identify ways to keep costs under control for all students who enroll here,” he said. “We work to identify ways to lower financial barriers students might encounter that could prevent them from achieving a college degree. Marygrove has a commitment to work with every student to assure that finances do not become a barrier to their achieving a college degree.”

