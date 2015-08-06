CLOSE
Detroit Speaks With Cliff Russell
Sophia Eggleston Reveals How Lee Daniels Stole Her Life Story For Cookie’s Character [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

On Wednesday, August, 5 Cliff set the platform for the story of Sophia Eggleston’s $300 million dollar lawsuit. Cliff having only some insight on the Fox Hit, Empire,  allowed me to voice my opinion about this recent claim knowing how big of a fan I am of the TV Show.

I expressed that there are indeed some similarities to her claim however proving or disproving what’s true vs creative expression will be the challenge, especially given that she does not have legal representation yet.  I pleaded with listeners to please ask Ms. Sophia to call me as I reached out but did not get a response.

Tim said,  “Straight up  She’s the real deal.”

This was one comment from her nephew but a slew of friends who are loyal listeners not only chimed in but got her my message.

Ms. Sophia responded to me by saying, “You know what Detroit is my city, Detroit needs an a response. I’ll be there but baby I need at least an hour to get dressed.

Sophia’s godsister, who is also in the book, ended up beating her here to the station but shared with me many of the details, including the trip to Chicago that changed everything.

Sophia Eggleston, Detroiter who is suing screenwriter Rita Grant Miller, Lee Daniels and FOX for $300 million dollars for stealing her story for the hit TV show Empire, sat down with Cliff Russell of AM 1200 WCHB to discuss the matter in full detail.

How did they hear of her story you may ask? Watch the interview above how Eggleston said she met Rita Grant Miller, the striking similarities Empire has with her memoir titled “The Hidden Hand” as well as how exactly her memoir landed in the hands of Lee Daniels.

Sophia Eggleston filed her copyright suit at the US District Court in Michigan earlier this summer.

Diana Ross Joins Twitter, As Report Surfaces That Lee Daniels Wants Her On “Empire”

3 Ways ‘Empire’ Producers Can Work Grace Gealy & Trai Byer’s Engagement Into The Show!

@MissFruge is waiting anxiously for the new Season of Empire to start so she can get ANOTHER Live Tweet from the Hit Fox TV Show

Cookie , Detroit Cookie , Empire , Lee Daniels , Mildred2Praise , sophia eggleston

