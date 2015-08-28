CLOSE
Detroit Speaks With Cliff Russell
HomeDetroit Speaks With Cliff Russell

Rev. Johnnie Montgomery Shares His Hurricane Katrina Experience [VIDEO & AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Rev. Johnnie Montgomery

Source: Unknown 2005 / Al Jazeera America

Rev. Johnnie Montgomery, Pastor of Spain Street COGIC refused to leave his home after the storm hit and lived in a flooded home in New Orleans for 12 1/2 days until he was allowed rescuers to get him out when his wife returned from Memphis, TN.

Montgomery was sleeping on a dresser above the waterline and refused rescue on several occasions. The 92-year-old is still preaching and still praising for all that Katrina gave him rather than what it took from him.

Please take a listen to what our most memorable guests Rev. Johnnie Montgomery and his wife Mildred Montgomery shared as we reflected on the storm 10 years later on Detroit Speaks with Cliff Russell.

Although not a New Orleans Native I was born & raised in Louisiana, only two hours in Lafayette. Two of my grandmother’s sisters still resided in the Big Easy, one still does, the other unfortunately passed away the year following. I had a host of cousins and friends that were impacted because no one though it would ever be that bad. I still remember being a Sophomore at Grambling State University in northern Louisiana where hundreds of displaced students and families now flooded our campus, which no one minded despite the lack of resources and room. Although my apartment suffered no losses minus a brief power outage, as I was five hours away and my parents home only loss a few shingles off the roof and trees out the yard, this is a time in history I shall never forget…and neither should you #Katrina10

 

 

@MissFruge remembers the flood lines still on buildings in New Orleans 2 years later and is hopefully if it ever happens again the city is prepared.

 

Did you see? WCHB Revisits the Storm that Shook the Nation #Katrina10 [AUDIO]

Hurricane Katrina , Mildred Montgomery , Mildred2Praise , Rev. Johnnie Montgomery , Spain Street COGIC

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close