Rev. Johnnie Montgomery Shares His Hurricane Katrina Experience [VIDEO & AUDIO]

Rev. Johnnie Montgomery, Pastor of Spain Street COGIC refused to leave his home after the storm hit and lived in a flooded home in New Orleans for 12 1/2 days until he was allowed rescuers to get him out when his wife returned from Memphis, TN.

Montgomery was sleeping on a dresser above the waterline and refused rescue on several occasions. The 92-year-old is still preaching and still praising for all that Katrina gave him rather than what it took from him.

Please take a listen to what our most memorable guests Rev. Johnnie Montgomery and his wife Mildred Montgomery shared as we reflected on the storm 10 years later on Detroit Speaks with Cliff Russell.

Although not a New Orleans Native I was born & raised in Louisiana, only two hours in Lafayette. Two of my grandmother’s sisters still resided in the Big Easy, one still does, the other unfortunately passed away the year following. I had a host of cousins and friends that were impacted because no one though it would ever be that bad. I still remember being a Sophomore at Grambling State University in northern Louisiana where hundreds of displaced students and families now flooded our campus, which no one minded despite the lack of resources and room. Although my apartment suffered no losses minus a brief power outage, as I was five hours away and my parents home only loss a few shingles off the roof and trees out the yard, this is a time in history I shall never forget…and neither should you #Katrina10

@MissFruge remembers the flood lines still on buildings in New Orleans 2 years later and is hopefully if it ever happens again the city is prepared.