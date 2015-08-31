60 Years Later WCHB Keeps the Legacy of Emmett Till Alive [AUDIO]

Many times the younger generations are so far removed from historical events that it is easy to forget, however 60 years later on Detroit Speaks with Cliff Russell we honor Emmett Till.

On August 28, 1955 Emmett Till was murdered in Money, MS after whistling at Carolyn Bryant, a white woman who was the wife of Bryant Grocery and Meat Market. Till stopped in with his cousins. He had traveled from Chicago to spend the summer in the south with his great uncle. Little did Emmett know that he’d never return home alive. That night after the store incident Emmett was taken out of the bed he slept in at his great uncle’s house by the store owner Roy Wilson and his half-brother J. W. Milam.

Till was beaten beyond recognition, shot in the head then chained down and thrown in the Tallahatchie River at the age of 14. Mamie Till Mobley, Emmett’s mother, was only able to identify his body when it was pulled from the river 3 days later because he wore his father’s watch. Mrs. Mobley wanted the world to see what these men had done to her son and held an open casket funeral in which over . In September 1955 both men were acquitted of this horrific kidnapping and brutal murder.

According to an PBS Story in 1994 Roy Bryant now legally blind was interviewed by the Soundprint program but refused to talk about the case. Even though he was protected by double jeopardy, he still feared he would have to pay for his crime before he died. “Let that goddamn stuff die,” Bryant said. “Look what they done with Beckwith. (White supremacist Byron de la Beckwith was convicted of murder in 1994, 31 years after assassinating black NAACP field secretary Medgar Evers.) And now they want to get me, well, to hell with them. I’m not gon’ talk about it. Can’t ever tell what they might do nowadays, they might change the Constitution.”

In August 1994, shortly after the Soundprint interview, Roy Bryant died of cancer prior to that in 1981, his half-brother Milam died of cancer of the bone.

Joie Chen is the anchor of Al Jazeera America’s flagship evening news show America Tonight. She traveled back to Money, MS to see the atmosphere and speak with 1 of the 2 living people who witnessed that pivotal moment in Bryant’s mini mart. She shared that experience with Detroit Speaks with Cliff Russell:

I learned from Joie that you can not rebury a body in the same casket it went down in. So after 2005 when Emmett Till’s body was exhumed the casket was left to rot in a cemetery shed. However, now his original glass casket will be placed in the Smithsonian Museum, and I can only hope to have the opportunity to view it for myself.

There was 1 other person who brought this story to full circle for the listeners, Simeon Wright. Simeon is the cousin of Emmett Till who not only was at the store with him when he whistled but also was laying in the same bed next to him the night he was kidnapped. Simeon never thought murder would be the end result.

“Only the KKK was killing our sons then now our justice system is killing us because they fear for their lives, what is that? Use to be the Klan, now it’s the cops killing our sons.”–Simeon Wright

I thought it was so telling when Simeon mentioned that Roy Bryant’s brother had a plantation & when the Black workers found out what happened to Emmett Till they stopped picking cotton for him. If in 1955 these workers united for a cause they believed in, why in 2015 do we not believe to have this same power? I am convinced that our power is not only in our voices but in our actions. I received this message from a Caucasian man in his mid-50s:

“I am getting in the car and tuning in. I didn’t know anything about Emmett and just read about him on line.”

These are the moments that I live for: to educate, to inform, and hopefully inspire. It has been 60 years since Emmett Till was murdered for whistling at Carolyn Donham, now an 81 year old woman living in the Carolina’s. She has never spoken on the incident that lead to the killing of this 14 year old black boy visiting Mississippi from Chicago. #60YearsOfSilence It is allegedly that once she passes her version of the story will be told but we must never remain silent, we must continue to teach and speak while keeping the legacy and life of Emmett Till alive.

@MissFruge is beating the drum and keeping history alive