WCHB Revisits the Storm that Shook the Nation #Katrina10 [AUDIO]

On Saturday, August 29, 2015 marked 10 years since Hurricane Katrina touched down on New Orleans causing the entire city to flood after there were 50 breaches in the levees.

Numerous special guests joined Detroit Speaks with Cliff Russell to commemorate one of the 5 deadliest hurricanes to ever hit the United States.

Sandy Rosenthal of New Orleans founded Levees.org with her son Stanford, who was only 15 in Lafayette, Louisiana while she and her family were evacuated from New Orleans in the fall of 2005. Today, the nonprofit has over 25,000 supporters and chapters in five states including Florida, New York, Illinois, Oregon and California. She joined us to share the efforts she’s put forth to ensure that the prevailing narrative portrays the flood occurred due to the negligent acts of man (The Army Corps) and not the fury of Mother Nature.

Afterwards Allen Schauffler, a Seattle-based correspondent for Al Jazeera America chimed in from Slidell, MS. Schauffler spent more than 20 years at KING Five 5 News in Seattle. He provided insight into Waveland and Bay St Louis, Mississippi to see how the coastline that took the full brunt of Hurricane Katrina is doing ten years later.

Jonathan Betz is an award-winning journalist and also an anchor for Al Jazeera America went down into the heart of the bayou. Ten years later he shares the recovery in the Lower 9th Ward, which received some of the worst flooding and was also the city’s poorest neighborhood.

This interview will take your breath away: