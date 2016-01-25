Project Green Light Detroit Launches

Project Green Light Detroit Fact Sheet
- On January 1st, 2016, the Detroit Police Department (DPD) partnered with eight gas stations who have installed real-time camera connections with police headquarters as part of a ground-breaking
crime-fighting partnership between local businesses, the City of Detroit and community groups called “Project Green Light Detroit.”
- The Project is the first public-private-community partnership of its kind, blending a mix of real-time crime-fighting and community policing aimed at improving neighborhood safety, promoting the growth and revitalization of local businesses, and strengthening DPD’s efforts to deter, identify, and solve crime.
- Partnering stations, along with their addresses and names of their owners are as follows:
- Sunoco, 11603 E 7 Mile, Adnan Nasser
- Mobil, 2010 E Jefferson, Bill Saad
- Mobil, 20000 Joy Road, Chaker Aoun
- Citgo, 15439 Schoolcraft, Fadel Bazzi
- Mobil, 15510 Fenkell Ave, Hassan Osman
- BP, 10601 E Outer Drive, Moussa Bazzi
- Mobil, 14820 E Jefferson, Moussa Bazzi
- Marathon, 8930 W McNichols, Nasser Beydoun
- The Green Light partner gas stations installed and will continue to maintain a number of high-definition (1080p) indoor and outdoor cameras. The stations all upgraded to high-speed network connections capable of allowing for consistent video streaming from their cameras to DPD headquarters. They also have agreed to provide adequate lighting to all parts of their properties and to making other infrastructural improvements to ensure that their stations are customer-friendly, safe, and inviting.
- Additionally, each station has also provided for, installed, and will maintain external Project Green Light Detroit signage, including: metal flag signs under their station canopies, decals at the top of their doors, and physical green lights above their price signs — to signify to customers and community members that they are Project Green Light Detroit Partners.
- As part of Project Green Light Detroit, DPD and the City have committed to devote staff to effectively receive, monitor, and analyze video feeds from Project Green Light Detroit Partners. DPD and the City have also made a longer-term commitment to develop a permanent state-of-the-art Real-Time Crime Center to be housed at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters. Additional work is being done with Project Green Light Detroit Partners to strengthen the local ties between participating stations, DPD Precinct Captains, DPD Neighborhood Police Officers, and surrounding community leaders and neighborhood organizations.
- The current test phase will last from January 1st to February 29th, 2016. During this time DPD and station owners will work on not only optimizing the camera connectivity and developing operating best practices, but also strengthening the relationships between participating stations and their surrounding neighborhoods.
- Beginning in March 2016, DPD and the City will expand Project Green Light Detroit to additional gas stations and other businesses open late into the evening in the City of Detroit, including, but not limited to, restaurants and convenience stores.