WCHB's Mildred Gaddis October 2015 Interview With Governor Snyder Mentioned In Flint Water Crisis Emails [LISTEN]

As promised in his State of the State address, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder released the 2014 and 2015 emails regarding Flint water. There were a total of 274 emails released, one of which included discussion around Snyder’s interview with WCHB afternoon host Mildred Gaddis.

During the interview that took place on October 20th, Gaddis and Snyder discussed the Flint water system. During that discussion Gaddis asked about two children she heard were currently in critical condition due to the lead contaminated water in Flint.

Mildred Gaddis: Now I don’t know if it has been reported to you but has certainly been reported to the community that there are two children who are in critical condition as a result of drinking the water with lead in it. Are you familiar with that? Gov: Uh no I am not familiar with that. Mildred Gaddis: That is what we are hearing from people in Flint. Detroit Pastor David Bullock shared that with us on this show. He has been working with the residents there for over a year. Gov: Yeah, what I would say Mildred is I’ll look into that, but based on my information there are children that have elevated lead levels, but they are in medical care not in critical condition, and there are public health officials that are actually tracking each individual case of where children have been found to have higher lead levels. Mildred Gaddis: That is very, very interesting.

This portion of the interview was the subject of one of the governor’s referenced emails, calling on his staff to follow up on the children mentioned. Time magazine called this one of the 5 most important Flint Water Crisis emails released by Michigan’s Governor.

http://player.theplatform.com/p/BCY3OC/AUYj8wqGiLsJ/embed/select/media/_IJLoc2UjCCu?form=html

