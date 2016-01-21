CLOSE
24 Hour Crime Report With Angelo Henderson
Time Lists 5 Most Important Flint Water Crisis Emails Released by Michigan's Governor

As promised in his State of the State address, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder released the 2014 and 2015 emails regarding Flint water. There were a total of 274 pages of emails released.

Time released a list of the most significant of the emails between the governor and his staffers contained, one of which included discussion around Snyder’s interview with WCHB afternoon host Mildred Gaddis.

Mildred Gaddis Asks Governor Snyder About Children In Critical Condition Due To Contaminated Flint Water [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

During the interview that took place on October 20th, Gaddis and Snyder discussed the Flint water system. During that discussion that  Gaddis asked about two children she heard were currently in critical condition due to the lead contaminated water in Flint. Listen to Governor Snyder’s response below.

http://player.theplatform.com/p/BCY3OC/AUYj8wqGiLsJ/embed/select/media/_IJLoc2UjCCu?form=html

Click here to check out the other 4 emails Time listed HERE.

WCHB’s Mildred Gaddis October 2015 Interview With Governor Snyder Mentioned In Flint Water Crisis Emails [LISTEN]

Watch: President Obama’s Strong Words On Flint Water Crisis [VIDEO]

Michigan Governor Snyder to Flint: “I’m Sorry I Let You Down. You Deserve Better.” [VIDEO]

Flint, Michigan Water Crisis At Told By Photos, MEMEs and Political Cartoons

Flint Michigan water

