Time Lists 5 Most Important Flint Water Crisis Emails Released by Michigan's Governor

BREAKING: To read and download my emails regarding Flint, please click here: https://t.co/xZ0PoDtKwx #MISOTS16 — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) January 20, 2016

As promised in his State of the State address, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder released the 2014 and 2015 emails regarding Flint water. There were a total of 274 pages of emails released.

The 5 most important Flint water crisis emails released by Michigan's governor https://t.co/5yHXsyVd3v — TIME (@TIME) January 21, 2016

Time released a list of the most significant of the emails between the governor and his staffers contained, one of which included discussion around Snyder’s interview with WCHB afternoon host Mildred Gaddis.

Mildred Gaddis Asks Governor Snyder About Children In Critical Condition Due To Contaminated Flint Water [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

During the interview that took place on October 20th, Gaddis and Snyder discussed the Flint water system. During that discussion that Gaddis asked about two children she heard were currently in critical condition due to the lead contaminated water in Flint. Listen to Governor Snyder’s response below.

