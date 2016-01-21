Rapper Big Sean Launches #HealFlintKids Fundraiser + Donates $10,000 In Response To Flint Water Crisis

Los Angeles, CA – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam Recordings Artist Big Sean and his Detroit non-profit, the Sean Anderson Foundation (SAF) announced today it has partnered with CrowdRise to launch the #HEALFLINTKIDS campaign to help families with kids who have been exposed to toxic water in Flint. Together they have created a viral fundraiser to raise money for the Community Foundation of Greater Flint Michigan (CFOGFM). To jumpstart the campaign, Sean has made a personal donation of $10,000.00, which will benefit CFOGFM’s “Flint Child Health & Development Fund.”

“The Flint Child Health & Development Fund” was set up by CFOGFM and it’s partners to ensure the long-term health of Flint families affected by the 2014-2016 water crisis. In knowing the needs of children exposed to lead, particularly those most vulnerable – children ages 0-6 – are ongoing and long-term, SAF has offered its support to help drive donations and awareness to benefit the fund.

“I am devastated by the water crisis that has put the entire city of Flint in a state of emergency,” says Big Sean. “In recognizing the great work that the Community Foundation of Greater Flint Michigan has been doing, it is my hope we can help by raising the money needed to ensure that the children who have been hit the hardest receive the care that they need today and well into the future.”

Starting at noon PST today, donors who make a tax deductible pledge of $10 or more will receive a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to a Big Sean U.S. concert in 2016 with meet and greet and photo opportunity. For full contest rules, click here.

The campaign will end on April 30th, with 5 (five) winners announced and notified within days of closing.

To donate, visit http://crowdrise.com/bigsean or for more information visit http://seanandersonfoundation.org.

The Latest In Flint:

ABOUT SEAN ANDERSON FOUNDATION

The Sean Michael Anderson Foundation is a is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt Michigan nonprofit corporation organized on May 24, 2012 for charitable and educational purposes. The inspiration behind the foundation is derived from its name sake Sean Anderson, a recording artist raised in Detroit, and his unwavering commitment to improve the quality of life for children and families in his hometown.

ABOUT CROWDRISE

CrowdRise is the world’s largest and fastest growing online platform dedicated exclusively to charitable fundraising. CrowdRise is used by millions of individuals, tens of thousands of charities, hundreds of companies and many of the most famous artists and athletes in the world to creatively leverage their resources and networks to unlock the power of the crowd and raise hundreds of millions of dollars to support positive social missions.

Founded by actor Edward Norton, film producer Shauna Robertson and Robert and Jeffrey Wolfe, CrowdRise has conceived, implemented and powered campaigns that have raised over $250 million to date. For more information visit www.CrowdRise.com.

