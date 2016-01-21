Rapper Big Sean Launches #HealFlintKids Fundraiser + Donates $10,000 In Response To Flint Water Crisis

Los Angeles, CA – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam Recordings Artist Big Sean and his Detroit non-profit, the Sean Anderson Foundation (SAF) announced today it has partnered with CrowdRise to launch the #HEALFLINTKIDS campaign to help families with kids who have been exposed to toxic water in Flint. Together they have created a viral fundraiser to raise money for the Community Foundation of Greater Flint Michigan (CFOGFM). To jumpstart the campaign, Sean has made a personal donation of $10,000.00, which will benefit CFOGFM’s “Flint Child Health & Development Fund.”
“The Flint Child Health & Development Fund” was set up by CFOGFM and it’s partners to ensure the long-term health of Flint families affected by the 2014-2016 water crisis. In knowing the needs of children exposed to lead, particularly those most vulnerable – children ages 0-6 – are ongoing and long-term, SAF has offered its support to help drive donations and awareness to benefit the fund.
“I am devastated by the water crisis that has put the entire city of Flint in a state of emergency,” says Big Sean. “In recognizing the great work that the Community Foundation of Greater Flint Michigan has been doing, it is my hope we can help by raising the money needed to ensure that the children who have been hit the hardest receive the care that they need today and well into the future.”
Starting at noon PST today, donors who make a tax deductible pledge of $10 or more will receive a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to a Big Sean U.S. concert in 2016 with meet and greet and photo opportunity. For full contest rules, click here.
The campaign will end on April 30th, with 5 (five) winners announced and notified within days of closing.
To donate, visit http://crowdrise.com/bigsean or for more information visit http://seanandersonfoundation.org.
