CLOSE
24 Hour Crime Report With Angelo Henderson
Home24 Hour Crime Report With Angelo Henderson

President Obama Gives $80 Million To Flint For Water Crisis, EPA Admin Quits

"Our children should not have to be worried about the water that they're drinking in American cities," said President Obama, who allocated $80 million in federal funding Thursday to aid in the water crisis.

0 reads
Leave a comment

http://player.theplatform.com/p/BCY3OC/AUYj8wqGiLsJ/embed/select/media/_IJLoc2UjCCu?form=html

Following an initial $5 million allocation to battle Flint’s corroded water system, President Obama on Thursday announced his administration would give the city $80 million in federal funding to assist in the water crisis poisoning thousands — a growing scandal that has sparked resignation requests from citizens for Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

Snyder declared a state of emergency in Flint last month, although the contamination began in 2014. In a cost-cutting effort, the city switched its water supply source from Lake Huron (treated by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department) to Flint River water, a contaminated source that caused lead to seep into the pipes. By the time the source was switched back, the pipes were already corroded.

In an interview with CBS News Wednesday, Snyder apologetically reiterated that the water in Flint was not safe for the city’s 100,000 residents.

On Thursday, during a U.S. Conference of Mayors event at the White House, Obama weighed in on the dangerous levels of lead in the drinking water:

“Our children should not have to be worried about the water that they’re drinking in American cities, that’s not something that we can accept.”

“There are serious, ongoing concerns with delays, lack of adequate transparency, and capacity to safely manage the drinking water system,” the EPA said in a statement.

You can read more on the latest in the Flint Water Crisis, here.

SOURCE: CBS, NBC | VIDEO SOURCE: WCHBNewsDetroit

SEE ALSO:

Time Lists 5 Most Important Flint Water Crisis Emails Released by Michigan’s Governor

Charlie LeDuff goes 1:1 with Gov. Snyder on Flint [VIDEO]

Lawsuits Filed In Flint Water Crisis, Gov. Rick Snyder Apologizes, Promises To Fix Disaster

President Obama Gives $80 Million To Flint For Water Crisis, EPA Admin Quits was originally published on newsone.com

Barack Obama , Flint , Flint MI , Flint Michigan water , Flint River , Flint Water Crisis , Gov. Rick Snyder , Mildred2Praise

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close