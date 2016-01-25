CLOSE
24 Hour Crime Report With Angelo Henderson
Harlem Globetrotters to remove water bucket skit from show in Flint

Globetrotters water skit

Source: Harlem Globetrotters

When the Harlem Globetrotters bring their game to Flint tonight at 7 p.m., the team will leave their famous water bucket skit behind out of respect for Flint residents affected by the recent water crisis.

The team will also donate 90 tickets to Joy Tabernacle Church.  With the help of the Globetrotters’ official charitable partner World Vision, the church will distribute the tickets to volunteers and local families in need of a smile.

As part of the Globetrotters’ 90th year, the team is giving back via “The Great Assist” with acts of kindness and goodwill across North America. Via www.greatassist.com, fans can nominate a person in need of a smile or a cause that could use the Globetrotters’ help.

