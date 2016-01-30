Detroit Radio Station HOT 107.5 and Keyshia Cole Collect Over 3,000 Gallons Of Water For Flint [VIDEO]

http://player.theplatform.com/p/BCY3OC/CqIWU7nk_Rn_/embed/select/media/zr7bi3nyBdNO?form=html

Keyshia Cole attended HOT 107.5’s Flint Water Drive at Mr. Alan’s Elite in Detroit, Michigan on Friday. Watch above and check out the photos below.

Ty Mopkin’s of Mr. Alan’s Elite reports over 5,000 cases of water along with 3,000 gallons of water were raised during the event.

