Wayne County Executive State of the County Address Tonight

0 reads Leave a comment
COUNTY EXECUTIVE WARREN C. EVANS’ STATE OF COUNTY ADDRESS TO FOCUS ON FINANCES, SERVICES, COOPERATION
What: Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans will deliver his first State of the County Address. His remarks are expected to include the following:
- Repairing broken system for financing local governments
- Wayne County’s financial recovery and continued focus on fiscal responsibility
- Cooperation amongst Wayne County’s elected officials
- Improvements to services, infrastructure and facilities
When: Tuesday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m.
WDET FM 101.9 will air a live broadcast of the State of the County Address in its entirety starting at 7 p.m.
Official Social Media Hashtag: #WayneCountySOTC
In Detroit:
Sickweather Alert: Detroit Illnesses Going Around 3/1/16 – 3/8/16
Exclusive Interview with Mason & Mildred, Statements on Gil Hill’s Passing
PHOTOS: Saving Tomorrow, Today
22 photos Launch gallery
PHOTOS: Saving Tomorrow, Today
1. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:NewsOne 1 of 22
2. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:NewsOne 2 of 22
3. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:NewsOne 3 of 22
4. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:NewsOne 4 of 22
5. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:NewsOne 5 of 22
6. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:NewsOne 6 of 22
7. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:NewsOne 7 of 22
8. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:NewsOne 8 of 22
9. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:NewsOne 9 of 22
10. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:NewsOne 10 of 22
11. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:NewsOne 11 of 22
12. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:NewsOne 12 of 22
13. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:NewsOne 13 of 22
14. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:UofPx 14 of 22
15. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:UofPx 15 of 22
16. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:UofPx 16 of 22
17. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:UofPx 17 of 22
18. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:UofPx 18 of 22
19. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:UofPx 19 of 22
20. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:UofPx 20 of 22
21. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:UofPx 21 of 22
22. Saving Tomorrow, TodaySource:UofPx 22 of 22
comments – add yours