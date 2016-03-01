CLOSE
24 Hour Crime Report With Angelo Henderson
Wayne County Executive State of the County Address Tonight

COUNTY EXECUTIVE WARREN C. EVANS’ STATE OF COUNTY ADDRESS TO FOCUS ON FINANCES, SERVICES, COOPERATION

What:     Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans will deliver his first State of the County Address. His remarks are expected to include the following:

  • Repairing broken system for financing local governments
  • Wayne County’s financial recovery and continued focus on fiscal responsibility
  • Cooperation amongst Wayne County’s elected officials
  • Improvements to services, infrastructure and facilities

When:     Tuesday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m.

WDET FM 101.9 will air a live broadcast of the State of the County Address in its entirety starting at 7 p.m.

Official Social Media Hashtag: #WayneCountySOTC

In Detroit: 

Mildred2Praise , State of the County Address , Warren C. Evans , Wayne County Executive , WayneCountySOTC

