Wayne County Executive State of the County Address Tonight

COUNTY EXECUTIVE WARREN C. EVANS’ STATE OF COUNTY ADDRESS TO FOCUS ON FINANCES, SERVICES, COOPERATION

What: Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans will deliver his first State of the County Address. His remarks are expected to include the following:

Repairing broken system for financing local governments

Wayne County’s financial recovery and continued focus on fiscal responsibility

Cooperation amongst Wayne County’s elected officials

Improvements to services, infrastructure and facilities

When: Tuesday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m.

WDET FM 101.9 will air a live broadcast of the State of the County Address in its entirety starting at 7 p.m.

Official Social Media Hashtag: #WayneCountySOTC

In Detroit: