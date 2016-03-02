Kildee to Lead Twenty-Five Member Congressional Delegation to Flint Friday

Third Congressional Visit to Meet with Flint Families Affected by Water Crisis Includes Leader Nancy Pelosi, Assistant Democratic Leader Jim Clyburn, Representatives from Congressional Black Caucus and Progressive Caucus

FLINT – Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) will lead a congressional delegation to Flint, Mich., on Friday, March 4, 2016, to hear directly from families affected by the city’s ongoing water crisis. The trip, the third in recent weeks, will include twenty-five Members of Congress, including House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (CA-12), Assistant Democratic Leader Jim Clyburn (SC-06) and leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC). Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and members of Michigan’s Democratic congressional delegation will also attend.

The Members of Congress will tour Flint and hold a ‘Speak Out’ to hear directly from families affected by the water crisis. The members will also receive a briefing from Dr. Nicole Lurie, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about the ongoing federal response in Flint. The city tour, ‘Speak Out’ with Flint families, and federal response briefing are closed to the press.

Following the ‘Speak Out’ event, Congressman Kildee, Leader Pelosi and other Members of Congress will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET at Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church in Flint.

WHO: Congressman Dan Kildee, Leader Pelosi, Assistant Democratic Leader Clyburn, House Democratic Chairman Xavier Becerra (CA-34), House Democratic Vice Chairman Joe Crowley (NY-14), Co-Chair of the CPC Congressman Keith Ellison (MN-05), Chair of the CBC Congressman G.K. Butterfield (NC-05), Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03), Senator Stabenow, Congressman John Conyers (MI-13), Congressman Sandy Levin (MI-09), Congressman Debbie Dingell (MI-12), Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (MI-14), Congresswoman Katherine Clark (MA-05), Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (NY-09), Congresswoman Susan Davis (CA-53), Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13), Congressman Jim McGovern (MA-02), Congresswoman Gwen Moore (WI-04), Congressman Donald M. Payne Jr. (NJ-10), Congressman Mark Pocan (WI-02), Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03)

Related Content:

New Program to Assist Low-Income Water Customers Launched March 1

EXCLUSIVE: Bernie Sanders Defends Ties to Obamacare; Talks HBCUS, Flint Water Crisis & More

#BlackExcellence: 7-Year-Old Raises Over $12K To Send Hand Sanitizer To Schools In Flint, MI

Blackout for Human Rights Presents #JUSTICEFORFLINT Sunday [VIDEO]