24 Hour Crime Report With Angelo Henderson
The Honorable Gil Hill's Home-going Services

THE HONORABLE GILBERT “GIL” HILL’S HOME-GOING ARRANGEMENTS

Gil Hill

Source: Detroit News

Gil Hill, Former Detroit Detective & “Beverly Hills Cop” Actor, Dies At 84

Thursday, March 10, 2016

 Visitation/Public Viewing

12:00pm – 8:00pm

 

Swanson Funeral Home 

14751 West McNichols

Detroit, Michigan   48235

Phone: 313-272-9000

 

Friday,  March 11, 2016

Visitation/Public Viewing

10:00am – 8:00pm

 

Swanson Funeral Home 

14751 West McNichols

Detroit, Michigan   48235

Phone: 313-272-9000

Exclusive Interview with Mason & Mildred, Statements on Gil Hill’s Passing 

 

Saturday, March 12, 2016

 St. Phillip’s Lutheran Church

2884 E Grand Blvd

Detroit,  MI 48202

(313) 872-1010

 

Family Hour

11:00am – 12:00pm

 

Funeral Service

12:00pm

 Burial: Trinity Cemetery

5210 Mt Elliott St, Detroit, MI 48211

Gil Hill Funeral Arrangements , Mildred2Praise

