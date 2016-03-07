CLOSE
Mildred Gaddis Show
HomeMildred Gaddis Show

Mildred Gaddis On the Beat with MSNBC

0 reads
Leave a comment
Mildred Gaddis with Joy Reid

Source: Miss Fruge / MSNBC

Joy Reid, Mildred Gaddis , Dr. Jason Johnson on MSNBC

Source: Miss Fruge’ / MSNBC

Detroit-The Queen of Talk Radio has been blazing the trails of TV all weekend long with MSNBC to discuss the Democratic Debate and upcoming Primary

First on Saturday, Mildred joined MSNBC for a discussion on the ‪‎#DemDebate‬ with Joy Reid and Dr. Jason Johnson.

It was so nice they had to do it twice! MSNBC requested Mildred broadcast live again with Joy Reid on the challenges facing the Democrats in Michigan’s Primary!

Guess what? That’s not all! Although she unfortunately was unavailable to join Kate Snow today (Yes a 3rd request) due to prior obligations, she’ll join Hardball with Chris Matthews tomorrow between 7-8 pm est.

The Detroit Branch NAACP Voter Hotline Is Ready to Assist Voters During Michigan’s Presidential Primary

MSNBC has been broadcasting live all weekend from American Coney Island in the heart of Downtown Detroit on 411 Lafayette St. During the Democratic Debate they traveled to Flint to get coverage there as well but they’re not leaving just yet. They will continue their broadcasts until after the Michigan Presidential Primary tomorrow to give Detroiters the latest polling results.

Clinton & Sanders Battle It Out At Fiery Flint Debate, Call On Michigan Gov. To Resign

Want to see more? Go to The Mildred Gaddis Show on Facebook or Instagram for additional pictures and videos. Don’t forget to check Mildred on Hardball with Chris Matthews tomorrow sometime between 7-8 pm est. 

Make sure to tune in to WCHB as well as MSNBC for all your Michigan Primary coverage.

Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements

14 photos Launch gallery

Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements

Continue reading Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements

Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements

American Coney Island , Democratic Debate , Michigan Primary , Mildred Gaddis , Mildred2Praise , MSNBC

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close