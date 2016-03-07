Mildred Gaddis On the Beat with MSNBC

Detroit-The Queen of Talk Radio has been blazing the trails of TV all weekend long with MSNBC to discuss the Democratic Debate and upcoming Primary

First on Saturday, Mildred joined MSNBC for a discussion on the ‪‎#DemDebate‬ with Joy Reid and Dr. Jason Johnson.

It was so nice they had to do it twice! MSNBC requested Mildred broadcast live again with Joy Reid on the challenges facing the Democrats in Michigan’s Primary! ‪

Guess what? That’s not all! Although she unfortunately was unavailable to join Kate Snow today (Yes a 3rd request) due to prior obligations, she’ll join Hardball with Chris Matthews tomorrow between 7-8 pm est.

The Detroit Branch NAACP Voter Hotline Is Ready to Assist Voters During Michigan’s Presidential Primary

MSNBC has been broadcasting live all weekend from American Coney Island in the heart of Downtown Detroit on 411 Lafayette St. During the Democratic Debate they traveled to Flint to get coverage there as well but they’re not leaving just yet. They will continue their broadcasts until after the Michigan Presidential Primary tomorrow to give Detroiters the latest polling results.

Clinton & Sanders Battle It Out At Fiery Flint Debate, Call On Michigan Gov. To Resign

