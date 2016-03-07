Alycia Meriweather Named New Interim Superintendent for Detroit Public Schools

DETROIT— Statement by Detroit Federation of Teachers Interim President Ivy Bailey on naming Alycia Meriweather as interim superintendent for Detroit Public Schools:

“These are incredibly challenging times for Detroit Public Schools, its students and its employees. The ability to move our schools forward depends on strong leadership, both managerially and academically. This is why the DFT recommended that an academic expert join Judge Steven Rhodes, and Alycia Meriweather is a good choice. We have worked with her in her capacity as executive director of DPS curriculum and look forward to a strong working partnership with her and Rhodes. For the very near future, we have to avert a financial disaster for the school district. Beyond that, we have much to do to raise the quality of our schools and ensure that educators get the support they need to help kids thrive and grow.”