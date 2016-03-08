CLOSE
Bernie Sanders Reveals The Most Misunderstood Aspect He Faces As A Presidential Candidate [Exclusive Interview]

Bernie Sanders Meets With Al Sharpton In New York

Source: Andrew Renneisen / Getty

As people head to the polls for the Michigan Primary, Senator Bernie Sanders joined The Mildred Gaddis Show to discuss voting in Michigan, which USA TODAY says could be Bernie Sanders’ last and best chance to challenge Hillary Clinton.

Outside of the general election rhetoric, Sanders talks about being arrested in Chicago for taking a stand when Gaddis asked what is the most misunderstood aspect of him as a presidential candidate. In his response he also discusses working with Martin Luther King Jr., who he says was one of the most inspiring forces in his life.

Lastly, Sanders gave a three bullet point answer when asked the main difference between Hillary Clinton and himself.

Take a listen:

