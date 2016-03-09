CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Bernie Sanders Wins Michigan Democratic Primary By 19,437 Votes

0 reads
Leave a comment
Bernie Sanders Holds Rally At Chicago State University

Source: John Gress / Getty

After a long night in Michigan, Bernie Sanders finally clenched the Democratic primary at 11:30 p.m. While the majority of polling projections had him loosing by 20 points, many are not surprised at Sanders’ win blaming mainstream media’s narrative for the false rhetoric.

“What tonight means is that the Bernie Sanders campaign … is strong in every part of the country,” Sanders said in brief remarks in Florida on Tuesday night. “We believe our strongest areas are yet to happen.”

John Conyers III On Voting In Michigan

Bernie Sanders Reveals The Most Misunderstood Aspect He Faces As A Presidential Candidate [Interview]

Secretary Hillary Clinton on What Gives Her the Drive to Want To Be President [Exclusive Interview]

Bernie Sanders , Michigan Primary , Mildred2Praise

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close