Bernie Sanders Wins Michigan Democratic Primary By 19,437 Votes

After a long night in Michigan, Bernie Sanders finally clenched the Democratic primary at 11:30 p.m. While the majority of polling projections had him loosing by 20 points, many are not surprised at Sanders’ win blaming mainstream media’s narrative for the false rhetoric.

“What tonight means is that the Bernie Sanders campaign … is strong in every part of the country,” Sanders said in brief remarks in Florida on Tuesday night. “We believe our strongest areas are yet to happen.”

