New Era Detroit Releases the Street Code

“Nobody else is losing babies the way black people are losing babies – nobody. It’s time for us to get our sh!t together, realistically,” said one activist at the New Era Detroit rally Wednesday.

The Street Code introduced by New Era Detroit hopes to bring order and old school principles back to the streets.

IF A CRIME HAPPENS NEGLECTING THE STREET CODE, NEW ERA DETROIT WILL STOP AT NOTHING TO FIND THE WRONGDOER AND GET JUSTICE!

