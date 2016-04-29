CLOSE
Congresswoman Donna Edwards Concedes Senate Race [VIDEO]

Rep. Donna Edwards Responds To Attacks Ads & Claims She Focuses Too Much On Race/Gender In Her Run For Senate

Source: NewsOne Now screenshots / NewsOne Now

Maryland Rep. Donna Edwards could have become one of only three African American women ever elected to the Senate.

However, Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat in Maryland that’s being vacated byretiring Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski after her three decades in office.

Van Hollen did thank Donna Edwards:

“And I also want to thank and acknowledge Congresswoman Donna Edwards for being a strong advocate for Democratic party values and priorities and I’m grateful for the call I just received from her,” said Van Hollen. “And I know we will go forth in unity to win the general election.”

However after losing the race earlier this week, Congresswoman Edwards called out the Democratic Party for lack of diversity.

