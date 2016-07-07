CLOSE
Mildred Gaddis Show
Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Williams Discuss The Shooting of Alton Sterling [VIDEO]

Sharpton Atlanta

Today on the Mildred Gaddis Show the Rev. Charles Williams II, guest hosted and talked to Rev. Al Sharpton about a letter from clergy regarding the case of Alton Sterling.

Alton Sterling’s Family Says Seeing The Video Of His Death Killed Them Inside

Take a look at what Rev. Al had to say regarding the Baton Rouge killing of the father better known as “CD Man.”

Also, Rev. Sharpton and Rev. Williams talked about other police brutality cases such as Antwun Shumpert from Tupelo, Mississippi and Philando Castile of St. Paul Minnesota.

Minnesota Cop Fatally Shoots Black Man During Routine Traffic Stop, Aftermath Caught On Livestream

Antwun Shumpert Killed By Tupelo Police During ‘Routine Traffic Stop’

Rev. Williams talked about the irony that Dr. King and SCLC were asked to leave Birmingham while dealing with the segregated South. While Rev. Sharpton talked about the invitation NAN received to go to Baton Rouge, he urged activist unity and focus on changing the laws and changing the culture of violence in the country.
Rev. Sharpton also mention details of possible rally in Baton Rouge on Sunday night. Details will be released on www.nationalactionnetwork.net

