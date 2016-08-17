Tensions are High Between New Era Detroit and Detroit Police [VIDEO]

http://cdnapi.kaltura.com/p/2031091/sp/203109100/embedIframeJs/uiconf_id/32105331/partner_id/2031091?iframeembed=true&playerId=media-preview_0_0_02xxplzu&entry_id=0_02xxplzu&flashvars%5BstreamerType%5D=auto=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

According to WDIV, recorded confrontations show members of the activist group New Era Detroit fighting with Detroit police officers.

“Saying to a law enforcement officer, ‘Die, I hope you die, I hope you die a miserable death.’ That is totally crossing the line,” DPD Cmdr. Todd Bettison said. “To see the derogatory terms that they’ve used, that is very disturbing and it hurts me to my core.”

It was also mentioned in the the report that, “Police are concerned about the group’s growing aggressiveness, while New Era Detroit is suing the Police Department for harassment and excessive use of force.”