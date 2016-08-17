CLOSE
Mildred Gaddis Show
HomeMildred Gaddis Show

Tensions are High Between New Era Detroit and Detroit Police [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

http://cdnapi.kaltura.com/p/2031091/sp/203109100/embedIframeJs/uiconf_id/32105331/partner_id/2031091?iframeembed=true&playerId=media-preview_0_0_02xxplzu&entry_id=0_02xxplzu&flashvars%5BstreamerType%5D=auto=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

New Era Detroit Group Photo

Source: NED

According to WDIV, recorded confrontations show members of the activist group New Era Detroit fighting with Detroit police officers.

“Saying to a law enforcement officer, ‘Die, I hope you die, I hope you die a miserable death.’ That is totally crossing the line,” DPD Cmdr. Todd Bettison said. “To see the derogatory terms that they’ve used, that is very disturbing and it hurts me to my core.”

It was also mentioned in the the report that, “Police are concerned about the group’s growing aggressiveness, while New Era Detroit is suing the Police Department for harassment and excessive use of force.”

New Era Detroit Releases the Street Code

Marc Lamont Hill Debuts New Book NOBODY: Casualties of Americas War on the Vulnerable

Read more on WDIV Click on Detroit 

I Ain't Saying They a Gold Digger...

13 photos Launch gallery

I Ain't Saying They a Gold Digger...

Continue reading I Ain’t Saying They a Gold Digger…

I Ain't Saying They a Gold Digger...

detroit police , Mildred2Praise , New Era Detroit

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close