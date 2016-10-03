CLOSE
24 Hour Crime Report With Angelo Henderson
Mentally Ill Man Almost Ran Over by Police then Shot 14 Times [VIDEO]

The families of victims of police brutality, community...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

“Sacramento police released more details Tuesday about the summer fatal police shooting of a homeless man, including videos of the incident. Officers Fired 18 Shots at Joseph Mann.”

Vandals Deface Historic Black School Outside Northern Virginia With Racist Messages

TOP OF THE MORNING: Young People and Politics

Alfre Woodard To Celebs ‘Shame On You If You Don’t Raise Your Voice About Police Brutality’

Anita Chabria has written a great detailed account of this unfortunate story and information on the press conference today. Anita also shared with The Mildred Gaddis Show that the presser will take place at 9:16 PT, the exact time Joseph Mann was shot and killed by Sacramento Police. It will also take place in the same spot he was shot at.

You can check out more coverage from Anita at The Sacramento Bee .

According to known statistics there may be less than a dozen Black Police Officers in Sacramento despite having a “very diverse” community according to Anita and the community is unsure why Black officers are leaving.

Attorney John Burris also shared with Mildred that  he will be demanding an investigation into the shooting and calling for training within the police force for mentally ill suspects.

“After pressure from the mayor and city council, police released footage of the shooting of Joseph Mann. An enhancement of the video apparently shows police trying to run him over.”

 

