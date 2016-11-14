Business is Business, Support 1917 American Bistro: An Opinion from Mildred Gaddis

In case you missed it here is the original story featured on WXYZ

Now Mildred Gaddis gives her opinion:

Every Once In A While I Find Myself Asking The Question, Have People Taken Leave Of Their Senses! This Is One Of Those Moments! Consider This…A Detroit Restaurant Is Solicited By One Of Its Loyal Breakfast Patrons To Cater A Political Event. The Restaurant Owner Says Yes. Restaurants Sell Food! You Say What’s The Big Deal? The Restaurant Is The 1917 American Bistro And Owner, Chef Don Studvent. They Have Been Targeted In A Social Media Boycott For Selling Food. It Turns Out The Client Was The Trump Campaign. A Group Of Uninformed People Suggest The Restaurant Should Have Segregated Its Business And Turned It Down.

Need I Point Them Of The Lunch Counter Sit-Ins Of The 60s To Remind Them That We Are Not Segregationists. We Are The People Who Fought Against Segregated Rest Rooms And Water Fountains. It Was Our People Who Were Hosed Down And Dogs Heaped Upon Them For Their Fight Against Segregation And White Supremacy.

By The Way, This Is The Same Chef Don Who Has Been Hiring DPS Students For The Last 7 Years Demanding They Bring Their Report Cards With Them And Working With Them To Get And Keep Their Grades At An Acceptable Level In Order To Work @ 1917 American Bistro. I Haven’t Seen Anyone Boycotting Any Of The Businesses That Are Refusing To Serve Or Hire Our People In This City…Where Are The Boycotters? Just What I Thought! Missing In Action! Let’s Get Back To Supporting The 1917 American Bistro And The Adults And Teenagers Working There. They’ve Earned Our Respect And Our Support!

I’m Mildred Gaddis &This Is My Opinion!

More in News:

Dr. Henry Louis Gates Calls Decision 2016 A ‘Class-Lash’

Roland Martin: ‘We Are Going To Fight Until Hell Freezes Over And Then Fight On The Ice’

Texas Elects Its First Black Female Sheriff