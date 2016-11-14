CLOSE
Detroit
Home

Business is Business, Support 1917 American Bistro: An Opinion from Mildred Gaddis

2 reads
Leave a comment

In case you missed it here is the original story featured on WXYZ

Catering job leaves black business owner facing boycott over Donald Trump Jr. photo-op

Now Mildred Gaddis gives her opinion:

Mildred Gaddis

Source: WGPR / Programming

Every Once In A While I Find Myself Asking The Question, Have People Taken Leave Of Their Senses!  This Is One Of Those Moments! Consider This…A Detroit Restaurant Is Solicited By One Of Its Loyal Breakfast Patrons To Cater A Political Event. The Restaurant Owner Says Yes. Restaurants Sell Food! You Say What’s The Big Deal?  The Restaurant Is The 1917 American Bistro And Owner, Chef Don Studvent. They Have Been Targeted In A Social Media Boycott For Selling Food.  It Turns Out The Client Was The Trump Campaign. A Group Of Uninformed People Suggest The Restaurant Should Have Segregated Its Business And Turned It Down.

Need I Point Them Of The Lunch Counter Sit-Ins Of The 60s To Remind Them That We Are Not Segregationists. We Are The People Who Fought Against Segregated Rest Rooms And Water Fountains. It Was Our People Who Were Hosed Down And Dogs Heaped Upon Them For Their Fight Against Segregation And White Supremacy. 

By The Way, This Is The Same Chef Don Who Has Been Hiring DPS Students For The Last 7 Years Demanding They Bring Their Report Cards With Them And Working With Them To Get And Keep Their Grades At An Acceptable Level In Order To Work @ 1917 American Bistro.  I Haven’t Seen Anyone Boycotting Any Of The Businesses That Are Refusing To Serve Or Hire Our People In This City…Where Are The Boycotters? Just What I Thought! Missing In Action!  Let’s Get Back To Supporting The 1917 American Bistro And The Adults And Teenagers Working There. They’ve Earned Our Respect And Our Support!

I’m Mildred Gaddis &This Is My Opinion! 

More in News:

Dr. Henry Louis Gates Calls Decision 2016 A ‘Class-Lash’

Roland Martin: ‘We Are Going To Fight Until Hell Freezes Over And Then Fight On The Ice’

Texas Elects Its First Black Female Sheriff

Celebrity Babies Due In 2017

7 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Babies Due In 2017

Continue reading Celebrity Babies Due In 2017

Celebrity Babies Due In 2017

1917 American Bistro boycott , Don Studvent , Mildred Gaddis , Mildred2Praise

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close