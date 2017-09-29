UAW-Ford kick-offs its “Saturday Schoolhouse in the D” program

UAW-Ford hosts registration day to kick-off its “Saturday Schoolhouse in the D” program

Two locations to host dozens of academic and extra-curricular courses

WHAT: UAW-Ford will conduct an onsite registration day to kick-off its third annual Saturday Schoolhouse in the D program. This year, more than two-dozen programs will be made available at two local schools: Mumford and Northwestern High Schools. Courses will take place each Saturday beginning Oct. 7 through May 5, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The official kick-off program will take place this Sat., Sept. 30 at Mumford H.S. from 9 to 10:30 a.m., as onsite registration continues until 1 p.m.

In celebrating the program kickoff, Mumford’s Marching Band will perform live.

Metro Detroit’s youth ages 8-18 can participate in academic and extra-curricular courses such as: academic games, theater, debate, fashion, etiquette, mixed martial arts, robotics, ACT/SAT prep, financial literacy, swimming and many more. Student participants will also receive free lunches weekly. The courses will conclude with an interactive commencement program, showcasing the youth’s new creations and skills.

WHO:

Jimmy Settles, UAW-Ford Vice President

Stephen Guilfoyle, Ford Motor Company Associate Director

Nikolai Vitti, Detroit Schools Community District Superintendent

WHEN: September 30, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Mumford H.S., 17525 Wyoming, Ave., Detroit 48221

