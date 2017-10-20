Flint’s Hurley Medical Center Shells Out 80k In Nurses Contract Dispute

FLINT’S HURLEY MEDICAL CENTER FOUND GUILTY OF VIOLATING STATE LAW. HOSPITAL REPAYS MORE THAN $80000

Hospital misled media and public about ruling, so judge issues written order . Nurses and Pharmacists Union pleased with ruling, keeps strike vote results mum as negotiations continue

Detroit – Hurley Medical Center executives are getting a lesson about State Administrative Law Judge Julia Stern of the Michigan Employment Relations Commission had harsh words in a written ruling finding that the hospital violated state labor law and committed an unfair labor practice recently. Executives had earlier posted a statement contending they had neither broken the law nor were ordered by the judge to return to the bargaining table and negotiate with nurses and pharmacists. In a separate arbitration decision, the hospital has been ordered to repay employees more than $80,000 in a wage scheme that bilked people out of the longevity pay they had earned. ”We are pleased that the judge honored our request to put her ruling in writing after the hospital publicly denied it had violated the law,” said Pamela Campbell, President of the Registered Nurses and Registered Pharmacists Union. “Given all the untruths that led to the Flint Water Crisis, one would expect leaders here would take extra care to not mislead the public.”

The written order is attached. Hospital executive misrepresented the Judge’s ruling to the media and general public, when it posted the following statement on the company website September 8, 2017: “We are pleased the judge did not find fault with either party …”

Judge Stern had in fact issued the complete opposite ruling in the court to hospital executives and lawyers attending the hearing.