Flint’s Hurley Medical Center Shells Out 80k In Nurses Contract Dispute

FLINT’S HURLEY MEDICAL CENTER FOUND GUILTY OF VIOLATING STATE LAW. HOSPITAL REPAYS MORE THAN $80000
Hospital misled media and public about ruling, so judge issues written order. Nurses and Pharmacists Union pleased with ruling, keeps strike vote results mum as negotiations continue
Detroit – Hurley Medical Center executives are getting a lesson about State Administrative Law Judge Julia Stern of the Michigan Employment Relations Commission had harsh words in a written ruling finding that the hospital violated state labor law and committed an unfair labor practice recently. Executives had earlier posted a statement contending they had neither broken the law nor were ordered by the judge to return to the bargaining table and negotiate with nurses and pharmacists.
In a separate arbitration decision, the hospital has been ordered to repay employees more than $80,000 in a wage scheme that bilked people out of the longevity pay they had earned.
”We are pleased that the judge honored our request to put her ruling in writing after the hospital publicly denied it had violated the law,” said Pamela Campbell, President of the Registered Nurses and Registered Pharmacists Union. “Given all the untruths that led to the Flint Water Crisis, one would expect leaders here would take extra care to not mislead the public.”
The written order is attached. Hospital executive misrepresented the Judge’s ruling to the media and general public, when it posted the following statement on the company website September 8, 2017: “We are pleased the judge did not find fault with either party …”
Judge Stern had in fact issued the complete opposite ruling in the court to hospital executives and lawyers attending the hearing.
“I conclude, however, that by refusing to meet with [the Union] to discuss the June 8 offer unless [the Union] restrict itself to asking questions about that offer, [Hurley] violated its duty to bargain in good faith.” And must “One, cease and desist from refusing to bargain in good faith with [the Union] … and “two, cease and desist from conditioning its agreement to meet with [the Union] …”
RNRPh is the hospital’s largest union with 1,020 members. The union has been without a contract since June 2016 and for months, hospital executives refused to bargain. That changed when the state judge ordered them to return to the table and bargain in good faith.
As a result of the ruling, the union has decided to not release the results of an earlier strike vote. “We want to thank the many members who participated in this strike vote; the response was greater than we anticipated. However, we first want to see if the Hospital will honor the Judge’s ruling. We will release the results at the appropriate time,” said Campbell.