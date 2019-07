Judge Glenda Hatchett helped Nissan South’s Chris White give a car away to a family for the Big Blessing at Praise In The Park this year. She spoke to our own Darlene McCoy about how she jumped at the chance to help out, saying the lucky family has “been through hell and back.”

Listen below:

Judge Hatchett Helps Family That’s “Been Through Hell And Back” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com