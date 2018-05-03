Detroit NAACP Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! Career Fair Today

The Detroit Branch NAACP will match opportunity with potential when it hosts Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! – A Super Career Expo on Thursday, May 3, 2018 from 9 a.m. —3 p.m. at Fellowship Chapel located at 7707 W. Outer Drive

The career expo is free and open to the public. Employers will be onsite. The career expo will feature:

Job Readiness Clinics (Ongoing from 9:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.)

Dressing for Success — Jackets for Jobs

Job Coaching — Fifth Third Bank/NextJobs Inc.

Online Job Searching — Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation (DESC)

Resume Critiques — Detroit Public Library

Participating Companies and Organizations

Autozone

Beaumont Health

Chemical Bank

City of Detroit

Detroit at Work/DESC

Detroit Behavioral Institute

Detroit Police Department

Detroit Public Library

Detroit Public Schools Community District

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Fifth Third Bank

Focus:Hope

JACK Entertainment

Jackets for Jobs

McDonalds

Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters & Millwrights

Motor City Casino

NextJob Inc.

PEPSICO

Quicken Loans

Radio One Detroit

Securitas Security

TCF Bank

The Right Productions – Chene Park Detroit

Vibrus Group LLC

Wayne County Community College District

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

On the spot interviews are likely so all attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately in professional attire

