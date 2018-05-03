CLOSE
Detroit NAACP Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! Career Fair Today

The Detroit Branch NAACP will match opportunity with potential when it hosts Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! – A Super Career Expo on Thursday, May 3, 2018 from 9 a.m. —3 p.m. at Fellowship Chapel located at 7707 W. Outer Drive

The career expo is free and open to the public. Employers will be onsite.   The career expo will feature:

Job Readiness Clinics (Ongoing from 9:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.)

  • Dressing for Success — Jackets for Jobs
  • Job Coaching — Fifth Third Bank/NextJobs Inc.
  • Online Job Searching — Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation (DESC)
  • Resume Critiques — Detroit Public Library

Participating Companies and Organizations

  • Autozone
  • Beaumont Health
  • Chemical Bank
  • City of Detroit
  • Detroit at Work/DESC
  • Detroit Behavioral Institute
  • Detroit Police Department
  • Detroit Public Library
  • Detroit Public Schools Community District
  • Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation
  • Fifth Third Bank
  • Focus:Hope
  • JACK Entertainment
  • Jackets for Jobs
  • McDonalds
  • Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters & Millwrights
  • Motor City Casino
  • NextJob Inc.
  • PEPSICO
  • Quicken Loans
  • Radio One Detroit
  • Securitas Security
  • TCF Bank
  • The Right Productions – Chene Park Detroit
  • Vibrus Group LLC
  • Wayne County Community College District
  • Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

On the spot interviews are likely so all attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately in professional attire

