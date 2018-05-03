Detroit NAACP Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! Career Fair Today

0 reads Leave a comment
The Detroit Branch NAACP will match opportunity with potential when it hosts Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! – A Super Career Expo on Thursday, May 3, 2018 from 9 a.m. —3 p.m. at Fellowship Chapel located at 7707 W. Outer Drive
The career expo is free and open to the public. Employers will be onsite. The career expo will feature:
Job Readiness Clinics (Ongoing from 9:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.)
- Dressing for Success — Jackets for Jobs
- Job Coaching — Fifth Third Bank/NextJobs Inc.
- Online Job Searching — Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation (DESC)
- Resume Critiques — Detroit Public Library
Participating Companies and Organizations
- Autozone
- Beaumont Health
- Chemical Bank
- City of Detroit
- Detroit at Work/DESC
- Detroit Behavioral Institute
- Detroit Police Department
- Detroit Public Library
- Detroit Public Schools Community District
- Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Fifth Third Bank
- Focus:Hope
- JACK Entertainment
- Jackets for Jobs
- McDonalds
- Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters & Millwrights
- Motor City Casino
- NextJob Inc.
- PEPSICO
- Quicken Loans
- Radio One Detroit
- Securitas Security
- TCF Bank
- The Right Productions – Chene Park Detroit
- Vibrus Group LLC
- Wayne County Community College District
- Wayne County Sheriff’s Office
On the spot interviews are likely so all attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately in professional attire
Did you know?
