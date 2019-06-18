CLOSE
Ex-Megachurch Pastor Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing

The congregation of First Baptist Church in Houston are still in shock after their former pastor, Jerrell Altic, was sentenced for embezzling. According to Christian Post, he will be serving 10 years for stealing nearly $800,000 over the last six years.

His attorney, James Alston, mentioned that Altic was cooperative during this process.

Alston said, “He feels horrible for what has happened and the pain that has caused everyone at the church and his family members, and he would want me to tell everyone that he’s sorry.”

In November of 2017, an investigation happened at the church and when Altic was confronted about the money he resigned.

Reports state that the ex-pastor used the money to pay for an overseas trip and much more.

FBC Houston Senior Pastor Gregg Matte said, “These past months have been challenging and painful for us as the extent of Jerrell’s actions came to light and as we wrestled with the tension of wanting to inform the congregation, while also carefully following law enforcement’s lead in the investigation, balancing legal constraints with church procedures.”

