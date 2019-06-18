How To Balance Love And Money Without Going Broke

We all need love in order to really live, but at the same time, love doesn’t pay the bills. Sp we probably need money just as much as we need money. Balance is required and things have to exist within moderation. We deserve to be with the person or people we love but also experiencing these things with a high quality of life.

Financial advisor Rob Wilson has taken on this topic. He discusses the importance of commucation and talking about money, budgeting together and even touches on how how opposites attract when it come to money. Have you ever heard of a term called financial infidelity? Well if you haven’t, Rob Wilson tackles this and more right here!

