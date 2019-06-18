The World’s Largest Food Truck Rally Hits Detroit River Days

According to Chevy Detroit, there are not many place you can find over 130 food trucks in one location. Except Detroit! That’s right, Detroit will host the World’s Largest Food Truck Rally at The Detroit River Days.

The weekend of June 21, The Detroit Riverfront will be home to 128 food trucks as part of the three day, Detroit River Days weekend.

Jeremy Gomez and his wife, own Generation Entertainment and World’s Largest Food Truck Rally. World’s Largest Food Truck Rally is not just a name, it’s a fact as Generation Entertainment broke the Guinness World Record for “World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks” back in 2014.

The duo pride themselves on providing the best food trucks at events while also expanding the food truck movement. They want visitors to come hungry and ready to experience the best food trucks have to offer.

For more information on The Detroit River Days 2019 festivities visit https://www.riverdays.com/